Hundreds of bricks fall from Perry South apartment building | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Hundreds of bricks fall from Perry South apartment building

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:26 p.m
Bricks lie on Wilson Street in Pittsburgh’s Perry South after falling from the façade of an apartment building on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Hundreds of bricks fell to the street from an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Perry South on Monday morning, according to police.

The building, which houses six apartments on Wilson Street, remains structurally sound, said Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded about 10:25 a.m. for what was originally reported as a partial building collapse, Togneri said. Crews found that bricks from the front façade had come loose and fallen.

One car was damaged but still operable, he said. No one was injured.

While the building is structurally sound, residents are asked to enter and exit through the basement — rather than the front or side doors — in case more bricks fall.

Wilson Street remained closed about noon while crews continued to remove the fallen bricks, Togneri said.

He said it was not clear whether the high winds caused the bricks to let loose.

The damage to the Perry South building came a day after part of a vacant home collapsed in Spring Garden.

Authorities responded to the condemned home on High Street in Spring Garden about 9:45 a.m. Sunday to find a side wall had collapsed and fallen into the street, Togneri said. No one was injured, and all utilities had previously been cut to the home.

Togneri said city officials and the homeowner will coordinate to demolish the Spring Garden house.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

