Hundreds of Peoples Gas customers remain without service in Moon, Crescent | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Hundreds of Peoples Gas customers remain without service in Moon, Crescent

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:30 a.m
Tribune-Review file photo
This file photo shows a Peoples Gas crew checking a gas leak.

About 700 Peoples Gas customers in Moon and Crescent remain without gas Sunday as crews continue to restore service.

The outages were caused by a leak at a meter on Western Avenue in Moon. The leak was repaired Saturday afternoon, but gas company workers have to go to each customer’s home or business to relight furnaces and appliances.

Peoples Gas spokeswoman Jackie Ziemianski said the overnight rain prevented crews from getting as much done as they had hoped, but additional crews were called in to help Sunday.

“(There’s) over 40 crews out today,” Ziemianski said. “We have everybody out there in full force.”

Ziemianski said some customers could have to wait until Monday morning for service to be restored, but they are trying to reach as many customers as possible on Sunday.

Warming centers have been set up at the Crescent fire hall, 79 McGovern Blvd., and the Moon Township Public Safety Building, 1000 Beaver Grade Road.

Additional information and updates can be found on the Peoples gas website at www.peoples-gas.com.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

