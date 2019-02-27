Inbound Route 28 reopens after crash between 40th, 31st street bridges cleared

Inbound Route 28 fully reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus was cleared.

The southbound lanes had been closed for at least an hour following the crash that also involved a pickup and full-size van.

No students were on the school bus, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. There was no word on any injuries.

Damage to the front of the school bus was significant, including a shattered windshield, a photograph from the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department showed.

Multi vehicle crash 28 South bound just past the 40th Street Bridge. All traffic is being diverted across the bridge. pic.twitter.com/idEqbsqp1Y — Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) February 27, 2019

The crash caused a significant backlog. Traffic maps showed a backup extending to about the Fox Chapel Road exit, a stretch of roughly 5 miles.

Chopper 11 over the scene of this Accident on Route 28 Southbound. You can see a work van, pick up truck and a school bus involved. No Students on the School Bus. Traffic already backs up before the Etna Bypass. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/7KFVGwtdta — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 27, 2019

One lane of Route 28 also was closed because of a crash inbound near the Highland Park Bridge.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.