Inbound Route 28 reopens after crash between 40th, 31st street bridges cleared | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Inbound Route 28 reopens after crash between 40th, 31st street bridges cleared

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:43 a.m
808492_web1_ptr-28crash3-022819
PennDOT
No students were aboard a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle crash on inbound Route 28 just past the 40th Street Bridge on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
808492_web1_ptr-28crash4-022819
Cherry City VFD
A school bus was involved on a crash on inbound Route 28 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

About an hour ago

Inbound Route 28 fully reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus was cleared.

The southbound lanes had been closed for at least an hour following the crash that also involved a pickup and full-size van.

No students were on the school bus, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. There was no word on any injuries.

Damage to the front of the school bus was significant, including a shattered windshield, a photograph from the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department showed.

The crash caused a significant backlog. Traffic maps showed a backup extending to about the Fox Chapel Road exit, a stretch of roughly 5 miles.

One lane of Route 28 also was closed because of a crash inbound near the Highland Park Bridge.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

