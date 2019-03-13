Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
42 minutes ago
The jury that will decide whether former police officer Michael Rosfeld was justified in shooting Antwon Rose has been selected.
Jury selection wrapped up before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg.
The jury of 12 people plus four alternate jurors will be bused to Pittsburgh for the trial, which is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.
Jury make up is six men, six women. Three people of color. They’ll be bused to Pittsburgh on Monday for a trial start of Tuesday morning.
— Megan Guza (@meganguzaTrib) March 13, 2019
Rofeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, is charged with one count of homicide for shooting and killing the 17-year-old Rose on June 19. Rose, who was black, fled a felony traffic stop by Rosfeld, who is white.
Nine jurors were selected Tuesday.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .