Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
Allegheny

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:06 a.m
Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, charged with homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose II, arrives at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, flanked by an investigator and his defense attorney Patrick Thomassey, arrives at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg for jury selection in the homicide case against him on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

The jury that will decide whether former police officer Michael Rosfeld was justified in shooting Antwon Rose has been selected.

Jury selection wrapped up before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg.

The jury of 12 people plus four alternate jurors will be bused to Pittsburgh for the trial, which is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Rofeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, is charged with one count of homicide for shooting and killing the 17-year-old Rose on June 19. Rose, who was black, fled a felony traffic stop by Rosfeld, who is white.

Nine jurors were selected Tuesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

