Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Justin Severino reflects on closing Pittsburgh’s Cure restaurant | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Justin Severino reflects on closing Pittsburgh’s Cure restaurant

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Saturday, February 23, 2019 1:30 a.m
789395_web1_PTR-CUREFOLO-SALTY-022319
Salty Pork Bits
Salty Pork Bits is an online subscription based cured meat company founded by award-winning chef Justin Severino
789395_web1_gtr-liv-foodchefslove-100318

About a minute ago

Justin Severino will deeply miss his employees at Cure in Lawrenceville when it closes on March 23.

“One of my goals when I opened Cure was to build a team and to treat my employees the way I wanted to be treated, because that translates into an excellent guest experience and working space,” the award-winning chef told the Tribune-Review on Friday. “We have such a positive sense of team which contributed to the success of Cure. They’ve become family.”

A main part of his future includes time with his 7-month-old daughter, Frannie.

“I hope to be working less late-night hours and more early day hours,” he said. “Family time is important. I want to be a dad and enjoy my time with my daughter.”

Severino will continue to run his other popular Lawrenceville restaurant, Morcilla.

“Cure has, and will be my priority until the final day it closes,” he said. “It has been a profitable business, and now I am just switching gears for my future.”

He plans to invite former employees to return to the restaurant during the final weeks and bring back some of his favorite dishes and those that were popular among customers.

Then his focus will become the online charcuterie company – Salty Pork Bits, an online subscription based cured meat company which opened in July.

He said he doesn’t want the attention to be about Cure closing, but rather about Salty Pork Bits.

Cure provided him the opportunity to create Salty Pork Bits. The growth of that business has required more space. He plans to add a retail counter and eventually offer a simple charcuterie-driven menu with some seating available.

“Whenever you exceed expectations that is a good thing and we did that,” he said. “I can’t satisfy all the needs Salty Pork Bits being in the basement of Morcilla. It’s been mind blowing how well it’s done, so I need to shift my business. I feel with Cure that I’ve done it all and left it all on the butcher block.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.