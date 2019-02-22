Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Justin Severino’s Cure restaurant to close in Lawrenceville | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Justin Severino’s Cure restaurant to close in Lawrenceville

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, February 22, 2019 9:14 a.m
787256_web1_CureLawrenceville
Google
Cure on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.
787256_web1_gtr-liv-foodchefslove-100318
James Knox | Tribune-Review file
Chef Justin Severino of Cure and Morcilla in Pittsburgh.

About an hour ago

Award-winning chef Justin Severino announced that his Lawrenceville restaurant Cure will close in March to make room for an online charcuterie company.

“From the very beginning, the menu at Cure was built with the charcuterie program at its foundation,” the chef said in a news release. “Nearly every table started with a sampler board of eight or more cured meats. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done over the past seven years, and I can’t wait to evolve the restaurant into the new home of our online charcuterie company.”

Salty Pork Bits is the name of the charcuterie company.

“We have been blown away by the reception to Salty Pork Bits, and every month the demand for orders grows geographically,” Severino said.

Since Cure’s opening, the dining spot has been named one of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine and received other national accolades.

Reservations for Cure’s final month are available online.

Severino will continue to run his other popular Lawrenceville restaurant, Morcilla.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

