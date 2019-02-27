Kidney Gift of Life Gala supports National Kidney Foundation

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

More than 500 guests are expected the annual Kidney Gift of Life Gala at Heinz Field on March 9.

The event raises money for the National Kidney Foundation and promotes awareness about the prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

Joy Starzl, wife of Dr. Thomas E. Starzl, will receive the legacy of leadership award.

Others being recognized include the John V. Heher humanitarian awardee P. Brennan Hart, Esq., Dr. Sandeep Sharma as the medical awardee and Jack Silverstein with the small hands, big heart award.

“We are thrilled to have the support of individuals like Mrs. Joy Starzl, “ said Erin Tuladzieck, executive director National Kidney Foundation Serving the Alleghenies in a news release. “This event will draw people who want to enjoy a great night out while encouraging others to finally give kidneys the attention they deserve.”

According to the kidney foundation, 30 million American adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, and most aren’t away of it. One in three American adults is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history.

Tickets are $350.

Details: http://kidney.org/pittsburghgala

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .