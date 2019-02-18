Kindergartner brings loaded gun to Pittsburgh elementary school

A kindergarten student brought a loaded gun to Pittsburgh Faison K-5 elementary school in the city’s Homewood neighborhood on Monday, officials said.

On the child’s afternoon bus ride home, another student told the bus driver about the gun, prompting the driver to search the kindergartner’s backpack and confiscate the weapon, district officials said.

“Due to the quick actions of a student and school bus driver, a firearm — with the safety in place — was secured from a Pittsburgh Faison kindergarten student this afternoon,” Pittsburgh Public Schools district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said Monday night.

Initial reports indicate that the child took the gun to school on Tioga Street west of North Braddock Avenue and kept it in his backpack in a locker during the school day.

“It was never in the classroom,” Pugh said.

The district notified parents about the incident via phone call and announced increased security measures.

Starting Tuesday, all Faison K-5 students will be required to pass through metal detectors, Pugh said. Previously, only adults had to pass through the detectors.

Pittsburgh and school police are investigating.

