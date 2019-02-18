Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kindergartner brings loaded gun to Pittsburgh elementary school | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Kindergartner brings loaded gun to Pittsburgh elementary school

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, February 18, 2019 6:56 p.m
644205_web1_GunSingle

About an hour ago

A kindergarten student brought a loaded gun to Pittsburgh Faison K-5 elementary school in the city’s Homewood neighborhood on Monday, officials said.

On the child’s afternoon bus ride home, another student told the bus driver about the gun, prompting the driver to search the kindergartner’s backpack and confiscate the weapon, district officials said.

“Due to the quick actions of a student and school bus driver, a firearm — with the safety in place — was secured from a Pittsburgh Faison kindergarten student this afternoon,” Pittsburgh Public Schools district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said Monday night.

Initial reports indicate that the child took the gun to school on Tioga Street west of North Braddock Avenue and kept it in his backpack in a locker during the school day.

“It was never in the classroom,” Pugh said.

The district notified parents about the incident via phone call and announced increased security measures.

Starting Tuesday, all Faison K-5 students will be required to pass through metal detectors, Pugh said. Previously, only adults had to pass through the detectors.

Pittsburgh and school police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.