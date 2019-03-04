Landslide shuts down Bunola River Road in Forward Township, PennDOT says

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A landslide has spurred the closure of Bunola River Road in Forward Township, PennDOT officials said Monday.

Crews have shut down access to Bunola River Road in both directions between Pangburn Hollow and Raccoon Run roads, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

Detours will be posted directing drivers around the closed section of roadway by taking Pangburn Hollow, River Hill/Route 2007 and Raccoon Run/Route 2005 roads.

Officials did not provide an estimate for when the landslide-damaged road will reopen.

Dozens of landslides reported in recent weeks follow record-setting precipitation that touched off hundreds of landslides across Western Pennsylvania last year.

Officials are bracing for more landslides and flooding damage this spring.

For the latest traffic updates and real-time traffic cameras, visit 511PA.com. Drivers also can check conditions by calling 5-1-1.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .