Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Lane of inbound Parkway North closed today for repair work | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Lane of inbound Parkway North closed today for repair work

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:34 a.m
836106_web1_WEB-road-work-ahead

About an hour ago

Motorists traveling the inbound Parkway North will face a lane restriction near the city Tuesday for repair work, PennDOT announced.

The single-lane restriction will be in place from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday between the North Shore (Exit 1B) and Ohio River Boulevard (Exit 1C) off-ramps.

The project also will require a traffic shift along the McKnight Road on-ramp to southbound I-279 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.