Lawsuit: Aldi turkey burger ‘exploded,’ burned Wilkinsburg woman

A Wilkinsburg woman is suing Aldi over a turkey burger she said exploded as she cooked it, burning her hands and forearms.

Gloria Besley filed the personal injury lawsuit in Allegheny County, alleging that Aldi was negligent in allowing the Kirkwood turkey burgers to be sold without warnings about burn risks.

“(Aldi) placed into the stream of commerce a defective product,” the lawsuit said.

Besley bought the frozen burgers at a Pittsburgh Aldi store in July and decided to cook one Aug. 19, the lawsuit said. She followed the “to fry” instructions, placing one frozen patty in a small amount of vegetable oil in a pre-heated skillet.

The burger “exploded,” causing second-degree burns and scarring to both hands and forearms, the lawsuit said.

Besley, who is asking for damages in excess of $35,000, will have to continue to seek medical care for the injuries and may suffer “permanent loss of use of a bodily function” and “loss of the enjoyment of her usual duties,” the lawsuit said.

Besley, a self-employed real estate broker and board member of the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation, referred questions to her attorney.

Attorney Anthony Giannetti said he does not comment on pending litigation and that the “defective warning” complaint speaks for itself.

The German discount grocery chain, which has its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Ill., could not be reached for comment. Kirkwood is an Aldi store brand. Aldi has 36 stores in the Pittsburgh area.

