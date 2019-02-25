Local children are eligible for cash prizes by opening a free savings account
Kids in Allegheny County can open a free savings account and be eligible for a cash raffle through the Fund My Future program hosted by the Propel charter school in Pittsburgh’s Homestead neighborhood.
The Propel Charter School Foundation started the program in 2013 to stress the importance of saving from an early age. Program staffers help people open free savings accounts at local institutions.
During America Saves Week, running from Monday through Saturday, the program will host a special raffle and give away a daily prize of $100 per day to lucky children age 18 or younger who sign up for a savings account. The program also hosts a regular monthly raffle with one $1000 and thirty $50 prizes.
Propel Foundation staffers on Wednesday will be in the lobby of the City-County Building, Downtown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. sign up people for new accounts.
