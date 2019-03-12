Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park’ appears in Apple, Bing map searches | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

‘Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park’ appears in Apple, Bing map searches

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 5:44 p.m
A memorial is added to prior to a vigil held for Mac Miller at Frick Park on Sept. 11, 2018.
Tribune-Review file
The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team made a tribute video honoring the late rapper Mac Miller.
Tribune-Review file
Fans hold lighters and use flashlights in a moment of silence during a vigil held for Mac Miller at Frick Park’s Blue Slide Playground in Pittsburgh on Sept. 11, 2018.
Tribune-Review file
Emily Gillot, 18, of Bridgeville, looks on prior to a vigil held for Mac Miller at Frick Park on Sept. 11, 2018.
Tribune-Review file
Items have been left in Blue Slide Park, Frick Park in memory of Pittsburgh music artist Mac Miller. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Tribune-Review file
Mac Miller
Tribune-Review file
Performing artist Mac Miller leads the towel wave before the start of the Steelers 49ers game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 at Heinz Field.
Tribune-Review file
Mac Miller watches his team bowl during a bowling day he hosted at Arsenal Lanes in Lawrenceville as part of his Ԉomecoming Weekend,ՠa celebration for the launch of his new album GO:OD AM.

Mac Miller’s name now appears in some online searches for the late Pittsburgh rapper’s neighborhood playground.

Blue Slide Playground in Squirrel Hill’s Frick Park has been rebranded as “Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park” via Bing and Apple Maps searches. Miller’s name did not appear attached to Blue Slide Playground on Google Maps searches as of Tuesday.

Apple, Bing and Google Maps officials could not immediately be reached for comment on factors that go into renaming locations on the search tools.

The park section’s official name has not changed.

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, said that city law requires a waiting period of at least three years before a public park can be renamed in honor of someone who has died.

“As the mayor has said, he’ll support what the family wants,” McNulty said.

Miller, born Malcolm J. McCormick, died Sept. 7 at his home in Los Angeles’ Studio City. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined he died of an accidental overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The 26-year-old had grown up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood and attended Allderdice High School.

RELATED: Mac Miller remembered at vigil in ‘Blue Slide Park’

More than 2,000 people attended a vigil at Blue Slide Playground a few days after Miller’s death. The park is where Miller played as a child and inspired his 2011 single, “Blue Slide Park.”

Peduto, who knew Miller personally, has said the rising rap performer and producer wanted to invest in Pittsburgh and talked with him “extensively” about proposals for after-school programs at city recreation centers and creating parks featuring blue slides.

The blue slides would indicate to the public that the park and surrounding neighborhood was a safe zone for children and families. Peduto said Miller also wanted to help finance “rec to tech” programs at recreation centers, featuring classes for kids to learn computer coding and other high-tech skills.

Since his death, a fund set up by Miller’s family has raised more than $370,000 toward youth programs in under-served communities.

To make a donation to the Mac Miller Circles Fund, go to PittsburghFoundation.org/macmiller or mail a check made out to The Pittsburgh Foundation with The Mac Miller Circles Fund in the memo line to: The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

RELATED: Mac Miller tribute fund raises more than $370K for youth programs, community-building

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

