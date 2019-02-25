Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man, 50, shot dead through his home’s door in Rankin | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Man, 50, shot dead through his home’s door in Rankin

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, February 25, 2019 9:13 p.m
802065_web1_web-policetape1

47 minutes ago

A 50-year-old man died Monday night after getting shot through his home’s front door in Rankin, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a residence on Fifth Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot there, Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said.

Officials found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

The shooting victim’s identity has not been released.

“At this point, it is believed the victim was shot through his door after responding to a knock at the door,” Schurman said. “The motive is not clear at this point.”

No further details were immediately available.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.