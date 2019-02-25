Man, 50, shot dead through his home’s door in Rankin

A 50-year-old man died Monday night after getting shot through his home’s front door in Rankin, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a residence on Fifth Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot there, Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said.

Officials found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

The shooting victim’s identity has not been released.

“At this point, it is believed the victim was shot through his door after responding to a knock at the door,” Schurman said. “The motive is not clear at this point.”

No further details were immediately available.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

