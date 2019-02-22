Man arrested after police standoff in Munhall

A man surrendered early Friday after a standoff with police, who were called to a Munhall home for a violent argument, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Jamar Grimes, 25, of Pittsburgh is charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Police were called to a Louise Street home just before midnight after Grimes allegedly pistol whipped a woman and pointed the weapon at her face, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.

Another adult told police she locked herself and three children, all younger than 3, in a room during the incident, the station reported. Investigators found the gun, which had been reported stolen, during a search of the home after Grimes surrendered.

A March 6 preliminary hearing is set. No arraignment information was immediately available in online court records. Grimes did not have an attorney listed.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .