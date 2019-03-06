Man arrested short time after allegedly robbing bank in McCandless
A Beaver County man who allegedly robbed a bank in McCandless on Tuesday morning was arrested after police spotted him fleeing in a vehicle along Interstate 79.
Patrick Acierno, 34, of Freedom is in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post a $250,000 cash bond, according to court records.
Acierno is accused of entering the Key Bank branch along Harmony Drive at about 11:30 a.m. and demanding money from a teller, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.
Acierno did not show a weapon but indicated that he had one, the TV station reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 before McCandless District Judge William Wagner on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude police.
