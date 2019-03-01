Man convicted of raping teen now accused of pressuring her to recant

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2014 faces new charges on allegations he pressured the victim last year while still in jail to recant her original statements, court records show.

Christopher Vasquez, 28, was sentenced to at least seven years in prison in 2014.

In May 2018, according to the criminal complaint, the victim in the case called Allegheny County Police detectives and said she’d lied about the sexual assault.

The girl allegedly told her stepmother around that time that her mother wanted her to give a written statement to police indicating Vasquez did not assault her. The victim, identified only as Jane Doe in the affidavit, met with detectives on May 11 and first said she wanted to recant.

“After being advised of her Miranda Warnings, Doe stated she no longer wished to speak with us about recanting her sexual assault allegations against Vasquez,” police wrote in the complaint.

Assistant District Attorney Emily Graves obtained recordings of phone conversations from jail between the girl’s mother and Vasquez from November 2017 to August 2018, police wrote. The recordings showed the two conspired to convince the girl to recant.

During one phone call, according to police, Vasquez admits to have sex with the girl but tells her mother that “everything was consensual,” the criminal complaint states.

In August, the girl told police that she said she wanted to recant because her mother was trying to get Vasquez out of jail, police wrote in the complaint. She told investigators that her mother had written out a letter recanting. She said her mother instructed her to copy the letter into her own handwriting.

The victim told police she did not know how to spell Vasquez’s name and does not know the meaning of or how to spell “vendetta” and “incarcerated,” both of which appear in the letter.

Vasquez is charged with witness intimidation, obstruction in a child abuse case, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .