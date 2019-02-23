Man shot in the back taken to Pittsburgh hospital in bullet riddled car

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man who had been shot in the back was dropped off in a bullet-riddled car to a Pittsburgh hospital early Saturday morning.

Swissvale and county police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Braddock Avenue around 2 a.m., where they found “several spent cartridge casings” in a yard off Cheyenne Street, said Lt. Ken Ruckel in a news release. The street intersects South Braddock Avenue.

County homicide detectives responded to the hospital where they learned the victim was driven to the hospital by a friend and the car was “riddled with bullet holes,” Ruckel said.

Officials said a motive for the shooting is unclear and that an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allgheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .