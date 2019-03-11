‘Mean Girls” opens PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh shows for 2019-20

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the 2019-20 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season on Monday. Leading the seven touring Broadway shows, which have won more than 30 Tony Awards, is “Mean Girls,” the hit musical that included book writer Tina Fey.

The others are “A Bronx Tale,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Miss Saigon,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Season specials include “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” “The Illusionists,” and a four-week engagement of Disney’s “The Lion King,” including a sensory-friendly performance on Sept. 14.

Brought to Pittsburgh by the PNC Foundation and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, these performances bring the best of Broadway and entertain, enlighten, and complement the rich experiences that add to the region’s exceptional quality of life, said Robin Elrod, director of communications for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” tells the story of Cady Heron and her new home in suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Heron devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

“A Bronx Tale,” takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. This show pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard album of the year.

“Miss Saigon” is the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the “Engineer.” There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

“The Band’s Visit” is set in an Israeli desert town, where every day feels the same, but something different is suddenly in the air. It’s about a local café owner, who had long-resigned her desires for romance to daydreaming about exotic films and music from her youth.

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” is the story of a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But, what the world didn’t know, was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed.

“Escape to Margaritaville,” is about a place where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected.

2019-20 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Specials

“The Lion King,” is a Disney tale where giraffes strut, birds swoop and gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. More than 95 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular.

“Les Miserables” is set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, and tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit.

“The Illusionists, Magic of the Holidays,” includes illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers.

“Cats,” the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America.

Ticket information

Subscription packages to the seven-show the series range from $205 to $723 per subscription. Single tickets will go on sale six to eight weeks in advance of the show’s opening for most events. Group discounts apply to orders of 10 tickets or more for most events. Most shows are at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .