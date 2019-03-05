Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Millennials ranked Pittsburgh 8 on recent 100 best places to live list

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The view down Arch Street in the Allegheny City Central section of Pittsburgh’s North Side on Tuesday, July 28, 2015.

It’s no surprise that people love Pittsburgh.

The city ranked eighth in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live for 2019.

Boise, Idaho; Raleigh, N.C.; Madison, Wis.; Iowa City, Iowa, and Rochester, Minn., clinched the top 5 spots.

Millennials across the country were surveyed to determine what matters most to them when making relocation decisions, a statement from Livability.com said.

The top responses — affordability and job opportunities — were factored into the ranking criteria.

Pittsburgh received a LivScore of 665, which is based on more than 40 data points grouped into eight categories including amenities, demographics, education, economy, health care, housing, social and civic capital and transportation and infrastructure.

“The cities on this year’s list represent the best of the best when it comes to affordability and opportunity,” Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Winona Dimeo-Ediger said in the statement. “These 100 cities are not just fantastic places to live in terms of their amenities, education, health care and infrastructure, they are places where young people can build amazing careers and communities.”

The rankings also had a cap on housing costs. No city on the Top 100 list has a median home price exceeding $250,000.

Pittsburgh’s median price is $99,418.

The Top 10 Cities are:

1. Boise, Idaho

2. Raleigh, N.C.

3. Madison, Wis.

4. Iowa City, Iowa

5. Rochester, Minn.

6. Columbia, Mo.

7. Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. Pittsburgh

9. Lincoln, Neb.

10. Greenville, S.C.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

