Mon Incline will remain closed for six to eight weeks because of water main break | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Mon Incline will remain closed for six to eight weeks because of water main break

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:39 p.m
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
The Monongahela Incline is the oldest countinuously operating incline in the United States, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County, which owns it.

14 minutes ago

Pittsburgh’s Monongahela Incline will remain closed for six to eight weeks because of “significant damage” caused by three water main breaks in recent weeks, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

The Port Authority, which owns the 149-year-old incline, said engineers are determining what will be needed to ensure stability of the upper station in Mt. Washington.

On Jan. 19, a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority water main running along Mt. Washington’s Grandview Avenue ruptured and flooded the upper station. The Port Authority closed the station for five days following that mishap.

Another water main break, about two weeks later, damaged the incline’s internal mechanism and the upper station, according to the Port Authority. The incline has been closed since Feb. 4.

The Port Authority will continue to operate shuttle buses for daily commuters and tourists between stations at Mt. Washington and Station Square during the closure.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

