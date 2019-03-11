Monroeville man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh airport

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Monroeville man was stopped Sunday after federal workers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his carry-on bag as he passed through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

He was not identified.

This is the sixth gun that has been stopped at the checkpoint this year, according to TSA. In 2018, TSA officers caught 34 firearms, up from 32 in 2017.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges. Travelers with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring guns past TSA checkpoints.

TSA has the authority to access civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA website.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .