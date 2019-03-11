Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh airport | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Monroeville man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh airport

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 11, 2019 10:33 a.m
864888_web1_ptr-gunairport-031219
Transportation Security Administration
This loaded gun was found in a Monroeville man’s carry-on bag at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

About an hour ago

A Monroeville man was stopped Sunday after federal workers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his carry-on bag as he passed through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

He was not identified.

This is the sixth gun that has been stopped at the checkpoint this year, according to TSA. In 2018, TSA officers caught 34 firearms, up from 32 in 2017.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges. Travelers with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring guns past TSA checkpoints.

TSA has the authority to access civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA website.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.