Mount Oliver man sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for 2 bank robberies | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Mount Oliver man sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for 2 bank robberies

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:53 p.m
About an hour ago

A Mount Oliver man convicted of robbing two banks in Allegheny County has been sentenced in federal court to more than 10 years in prison, authorities announced Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak imposed the sentence on David Payo, 52. His prison time, 10 years and seven months, will be followed by three years of supervised released.

Federal authorities said Payo entered the PNC Bank in Homestead and approached the teller on May 27, 2017.

He told the teller, “This is a robbery, give me 50s, 100s, 20s — and no dye packs.”

Payo escaped with $3,460 in cash out of the bank’s front door, according to a release by the court in Pittsburgh.

About two weeks later, authorities said, Payo approached a teller at the Citizens Bank in Monroeville .

He sat down at a desk and told her, “This is a robbery.”

He then repeated, “This is a robbery, give me your 100s, 50s, and 20s, no 10s — and no dye packs.”

The teller complied and handed over $1,890 in cash — but tucked a dye pack in with the money.

A search of Payo’s residence recovered dye stained clothes from the exploding dye pack given to him at the Citizens Bank.

The FBI Pittsburgh’s Violent Crimes Task Force and officers from the Homestead, Allegheny County, and Monroeville police departments conducted the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

