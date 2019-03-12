Munhall man gets 1½ years for stealing packages, mail from Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Munhall man was sentenced to 1½ years in prison for stealing packages and mail from apartment buildings in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside and North Oakland neighborhoods.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Christopher Eric Carr, 46, and co-defendant Ron Matthew Sharp, of Duquesne, went to multiple apartment buildings and stole packages and items from within packages.

According to Brady, the men stole from more than 40 people, filling up trash bags, duffel bags, and backpacks. They gave items they had stolen from the mail, including gift cards, to others, who redeemed the gift cards at various locations, including Giant Eagle and GetGo.

The men also re-sold, and instructed others to attempt to re-sell, items they had stolen, Brady said.

Carr, convicted of conspiracy and mail theft, also received three years probation. Sharp was sentenced to 1 year and three months behind bars in February.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .