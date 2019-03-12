Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Munhall man gets 1½ years for stealing packages, mail from Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Munhall man gets 1½ years for stealing packages, mail from Pittsburgh

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:00 p.m
870077_web1_GavelNewN

About an hour ago

A Munhall man was sentenced to 1½ years in prison for stealing packages and mail from apartment buildings in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside and North Oakland neighborhoods.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Christopher Eric Carr, 46, and co-defendant Ron Matthew Sharp, of Duquesne, went to multiple apartment buildings and stole packages and items from within packages.

According to Brady, the men stole from more than 40 people, filling up trash bags, duffel bags, and backpacks. They gave items they had stolen from the mail, including gift cards, to others, who redeemed the gift cards at various locations, including Giant Eagle and GetGo.

The men also re-sold, and instructed others to attempt to re-sell, items they had stolen, Brady said.

Carr, convicted of conspiracy and mail theft, also received three years probation. Sharp was sentenced to 1 year and three months behind bars in February.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.