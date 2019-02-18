Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New shops to open at Pittsburgh International Airport in spring | TribLIVE.com
New shops to open at Pittsburgh International Airport in spring

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, February 18, 2019 3:05 p.m
Passengers walk through the ticketing area at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Travelers looking to do some shopping will have six new options available at the Pittsburgh International Airport this spring.

Fraport, which manages retail operations at the airport, announced the new additions in a statement Monday.

The new stores will open in the Center Core of the airside terminal and will keep hours from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Shoppers who aren’t catching a flight can also access the shops thanks to the airport’s myPITpass program, which started in 2017. The program allows non-flyers to obtain a free pass to enter the airside terminal.

Shoppers must pass through regular airport security and present a valid photo ID to access the terminal.

New shops opening this spring include:

• Timeless Travel, which will carry designer accessories like watches and bags

• Perfectly Plan Fun, carrying games and puzzles

• The Candy Shoppe, offering specialty candy

• Novelty sock shop Soul Mates

• Baggalini, a travel accessory shop founded by two flight attendants 20 years ago

• The Galleria, a fragrance store offering duty-free and duty-paid products from popular brands.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

