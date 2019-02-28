Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
No injuries in blaze that damaged house in Homewood | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

No injuries in blaze that damaged house in Homewood

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, February 28, 2019 2:52 p.m

About an hour ago

A fire that ignited at a house on the 7600 block of Baxter Street in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood did not result in any injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said Thursday.

The fire started around 10:40 a.m. and initial reports indicated there might be people trapped inside but there were no injuries reported. The two-alarm house fire was extinguished by 11:12 a.m.

“Fortunately, no one was inside the three-story brick structure at the time,” said the department on its Facebook page.

The city’s Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.


815609_web1_ptr-pghfire02-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters battle a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
815609_web1_ptr-pghfire05-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters battle a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
815609_web1_ptr-pghfire06-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters rinse off their clothes after a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
815609_web1_ptr-pghfire03-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters battle a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
815609_web1_ptr-pghfire09-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters battle a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
815609_web1_ptr-pghfire01-030119
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Firefighters battle a fire on Baxter Street in Homewood North on Feb. 28, 2019.
