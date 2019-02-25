No injuries reported at Duquesne house fire

A house was destroyed by fire in Duquesne early Monday morning.

The house on Priscilla Avenue may have been abandoned, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Officials are calling the fire suspicious, the station reported.

UPDATE: home on Priscilla Ave now under control @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LUayaS6THn — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) February 25, 2019

The fire was reported at the house on Priscilla near Aurilies Street shortly after 4:30 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported.

Responding firefighters had to contend with high winds. Several roads were closed in the area.

Flames at one point were shooting from the house. The fire burned through the roof.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .