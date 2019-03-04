North Hills driver hospitalized after head-on collision on Thompson Run Road

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A driver’s medical emergency may have caused a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Ross Township, officials said.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers received a report of a multi-vehicle crash near Thompson Run and White Oak roads shortly before 5 p.m., a shift commander said.

At least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the dispatcher said.

Initial reports indicate that two cars traveling in opposite directions along Thompson Run Road collided, Ross police chief Joseph A. Ley said. It was not immediately clear how many occupants may have been in the two cars other than the drivers.

“The indications are that there may have been a medical emergency experienced by one of the drivers,” Ley shortly after 6 p.m. “That person has been transported to the hospital, but I don’t have an update yet.”

Officials did not elaborate on the type of medical emergency that may have impacted the driver and caused the crash.

Traffic still was moving slowly on Thompson Run Road between Cherrington Drive and W. Sutter Road around 6:30 p.m. as officials examined the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Ross police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .