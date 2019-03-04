Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills driver hospitalized after head-on collision on Thompson Run Road | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

North Hills driver hospitalized after head-on collision on Thompson Run Road

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, March 4, 2019 6:19 p.m
834262_web1_Ambulance2

29 minutes ago

A driver’s medical emergency may have caused a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Ross Township, officials said.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers received a report of a multi-vehicle crash near Thompson Run and White Oak roads shortly before 5 p.m., a shift commander said.

At least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the dispatcher said.

Initial reports indicate that two cars traveling in opposite directions along Thompson Run Road collided, Ross police chief Joseph A. Ley said. It was not immediately clear how many occupants may have been in the two cars other than the drivers.

“The indications are that there may have been a medical emergency experienced by one of the drivers,” Ley shortly after 6 p.m. “That person has been transported to the hospital, but I don’t have an update yet.”

Officials did not elaborate on the type of medical emergency that may have impacted the driver and caused the crash.

Traffic still was moving slowly on Thompson Run Road between Cherrington Drive and W. Sutter Road around 6:30 p.m. as officials examined the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Ross police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.