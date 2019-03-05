North Park ice rink ends skating season early amid mechanical problems

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The winter season has ended early at North Park’s ice rink.

Allegheny County officials announced Tuesday that they shut down the outdoor ice rink for the remainder of the year because of mechanical problems with the cooling system.

All public skating and open-stick sessions have been canceled at the rink on Pearce Mill Road at North Park, which spans more than 3,000 acres in Hampton, McCandless and Pine townships.

The planned North Park Ice Show has been rescheduled to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, pending weather conditions.

Due to mechanical issues, the North Park Ice Rink is closed for the season. All public skating and open stick time is cancelled. The North Park Ice Show has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 7th at 7pm. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/kBCvQmfqXx — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 5, 2019

The county’s other outdoor ice rink at 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park at South Park — which features an NHL-sized rink and skate trail — will remain open at least through Sunday, March 10.

Admission costs $5 for adult residents, $6 for non-residents, $3 for child residents and $4 for child non-residents.

