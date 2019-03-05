Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Park ice rink ends skating season early amid mechanical problems
North Park ice rink ends skating season early amid mechanical problems

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:46 p.m
Dave McElhinny | Tribune-Review
Valerie Menke, 11, and Nikki Ebner, 11, both from the North Hills, braved single-digit temperatures during a day off from school on Martin Luther King Day at North Park Ice Rink on Jan. 21, 2018.

The winter season has ended early at North Park’s ice rink.

Allegheny County officials announced Tuesday that they shut down the outdoor ice rink for the remainder of the year because of mechanical problems with the cooling system.

All public skating and open-stick sessions have been canceled at the rink on Pearce Mill Road at North Park, which spans more than 3,000 acres in Hampton, McCandless and Pine townships.

The planned North Park Ice Show has been rescheduled to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, pending weather conditions.

The county’s other outdoor ice rink at 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park at South Park — which features an NHL-sized rink and skate trail — will remain open at least through Sunday, March 10.

Admission costs $5 for adult residents, $6 for non-residents, $3 for child residents and $4 for child non-residents.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

