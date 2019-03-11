Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
North Side community group sues Mayor Peduto, city department director | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

North Side community group sues Mayor Peduto, city department director

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 11, 2019 2:47 p.m
865784_web1_ptr-pedutoAV3-030519
Tribune-Review
A Pittsburgh community organization is suing Mayor Bill Peduto and Maura Kennedy, director of the Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections, alleging they’ve refused to enforce city zoning regulations at three neighborhood businesses.

17 minutes ago

A Pittsburgh community group is suing Mayor Bill Peduto and a city department director, alleging they have refused to enforce landscaping requirements at three North Side businesses.

East Allegheny Community Council last week filed a complaint with the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas naming Peduto and Maura Kennedy, director of the Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections, as defendants.

It alleges that Peduto and Kennedy are obligated as public officials to force the three businesses – School House Apartments on Tripoli Street, Lockhart Tire on Lockhart Street, and a Sunoco station and A Plus market on Cedar Avenue – to comply with landscaping stipulations required by a zoning variance and occupancy permits.

Representatives of the apartments and tire company said they spent considerable time and money planting trees, shrubs and flowers around their businesses. They said much of the greenery has died or been damaged by neighborhood residents.

“I spent $800 two years ago on four ornamentals in front of the (parking) garage,” said Bob Romano, property manager at School House Apartments. “The dogs that love to water my trees killed them. Everybody wants to make that area around the garage their poop spot for their animals.”

Damon Rauso, an owner of Lockhart Tires, said the business has been at the same location for 75 years and has complied with city zoning regulations.

“We held up our bargain,” he said. “We probably spent $30,000 just to fix fences, fix the sidewalk and put trees in. The plants were destroyed, kids or whoever. They trampled them and everyone’s dog in the neighborhood destroyed them.”

Sunoco did not return a phone message requesting comment.

Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty declined comment as did Kennedy.

Gina Grone, president of East Allegheny Community Council declined comment.

Romano and Rauso said the organization never contacted the businesses before filing a lawsuit.

“We’re going to be planting some new trees,” Romano said. “I do put plants in the summertime in the planters.

It’s clean, there’s tons of garbage daily that blows from the area that we pick up. I don’t know what more they want me to do.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.