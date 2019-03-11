Open Streets Pittsburgh 2019 schedule released
Bike Pittsburgh is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its popular OpenStreetsPGH program this summer with three events planned for the last weekends of May, June and July.
Sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, the free events close down city streets so people can bike, walk and run safely without worrying about traffic. The routes include fitness workshops, activities for children, shopping, eating, community arts, and special promotions. Cross streets are open to traffic.
OpenStreetsPGH events are scheduled for:
• May 25: A 4.4-mile loop through Homewood, Larimer, East Liberty, Shadyside and North Point Breeze.
• June 30: A 4-mile route through Downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville.
• July 28: A 4-mile route through Downtown, Uptown and South Side.
