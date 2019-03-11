Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Open Streets Pittsburgh 2019 schedule released | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Open Streets Pittsburgh 2019 schedule released

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:05 p.m
865523_web1_ptr-OpenStreet1-080116
Bike Pittsburgh has scheduled OpenStreetsPGH events this summer for May 25, June 30 and July 28.

28 minutes ago

Bike Pittsburgh is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its popular OpenStreetsPGH program this summer with three events planned for the last weekends of May, June and July.

Sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, the free events close down city streets so people can bike, walk and run safely without worrying about traffic. The routes include fitness workshops, activities for children, shopping, eating, community arts, and special promotions. Cross streets are open to traffic.

OpenStreetsPGH events are scheduled for:

• May 25: A 4.4-mile loop through Homewood, Larimer, East Liberty, Shadyside and North Point Breeze.

• June 30: A 4-mile route through Downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville.

• July 28: A 4-mile route through Downtown, Uptown and South Side.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.