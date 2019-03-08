Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Overdose deaths plummet in Western Pennsylvania, but feds say much work remains | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Overdose deaths plummet in Western Pennsylvania, but feds say much work remains

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:40 p.m
851190_web1_ptr-fedsopioids-030919
Bob Jones, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, speaks about the drop in overdose deaths during a news conference at the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, March 8, 2019.

About an hour ago

Overdose deaths plummeted across Western Pennsylvania last year, but federal authorities said Friday they would continue working aggressively to further reduce the toll drugs are taking on the region’s communities.

“Every person addicted to drugs is a son or a daughter, a mother or a father, a brother or a sister,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said during a news conference at the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh. “We will continue to fight for every life.”

Drug overdose deaths fell by 47 percent in Allegheny County between 2017 and 2018, while the number was cut in half in both Beaver and Butler counties. Such deaths fell 44 percent in Washington County and 37 percent in Westmoreland County, according to Brady.

Still, hundreds of people died from overdoses. The website Overdose Free PA said Allegheny County reported 390 overdose deaths in 2018, compared with 122 in Westmoreland, 46 in Butler and 41 in Beaver. Westmoreland County does not report overdose data to the website.

Brady attributed the drop in deaths to aggressive tactics on both the supply side and demand side.

“On the demand side, our health care and treatment community are doing amazing work,” he said. “EMTs and first responders have saved thousands of lives.”

Medical professionals, he said, are doing a better job of policing themselves and prescribing less.

Brady said his office, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and state and local police have been attacking the supply side.

More federal prosecutors have been hired to go after medical professionals who illegally prescribe opioids, and they are trying more drug cases in federal court to leverage mandatory sentences.

“Anyone in law enforcement will tell you that mandatory drug sentences are absolutely critical to investigating drug trafficking organizations and cartels,” Brady said, adding the sentences can have the “maximum impact on dismantling trafficking organizations.”

Bob Jones, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said the drop in overdose deaths isn’t a cause for celebration.

Jones said the lives lost across the region “are far too many,” and added, “The FBI is committed to reducing that number, month by month, county by county.”

State police Troop B Capt. Joseph Ruggery said troopers have taken $66 million worth of drugs off Pennsylvania highways in the past year, including nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl in the last three months of 2018.

Troopers also administered more than 200 doses of the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone in 2018.

Despite the drop in deaths, Brady said, “This is not the time to slow down.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.