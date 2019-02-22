Pa. AG Shapiro urges people to be wary of IRS scammers

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has issued a warning for people to be aware of scams involving IRS impersonators out to get consumers’ personal information.

“Scam artists are using new technology and high-pressure tactics to get people to give out personal information. One popular tactic, especially during tax season, is scam artists impersonating the IRS and trying to scare you into paying them thousands of dollars,” Shapiro said in a news release. “My Office is here to protect you, help you avoid being scammed, and go after these scammers anywhere we find them.”

Taxpayers need to be aware of these potential scams and know ways to prevent from becoming a victim of identity theft, Shapiro said. This includes keeping personal information secure on computers by using security software that includes a firewall, virus and malware protection, and file encryption for sensitive data.

The attorney general’s Bureau of Consumer Protection received 536 IRS scam complaints in 2018. This year it has already received 15 complaints already in 2019

Shapiro also encouraged consumers to be wary of pursuing tax refund anticipation checks. These offers may seem like quick, easy money, but the companies offering them charge high interest rates and exorbitant fees off the full refund the taxpayer earned, Shapiro said.

Consumers who feel that they have been victimized by a scam may file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, www.attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .