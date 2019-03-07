Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Peduto endorses North Side man for Pittsburgh City Council seat | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Peduto endorses North Side man for Pittsburgh City Council seat

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 7, 2019 6:19 p.m

22 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday publicly endorsed a City Council candidate running against his longtime political rival Darlene Harris.

Peduto issued a statement endorsing Bobby Wilson, 36, of the North Side’s Spring Hill neighborhood, calling him a “dynamic, qualified community leader.”

This is Wilson’s third attempt to unseat Harris, 66, also of Spring Hill. Wilson will face off against Harris in the May 21 primary along with Chris Rosselot, 38, of Spring Garden and Quincy Kofi Swatson, 28, of East Allegheny. All four candidates are Democrats.

“I know that there are several good candidates in this race, and I appreciate all that they continue to do with the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said in the statement. “My endorsement for Bobby Wilson is based on his values, his character, his experience, and his ability to win.”

Harris, who twice ran against Peduto in mayoral elections and has consistently voted against his annual budget proposals, said she wasn’t surprised by the endorsement. She said the mayor supported Wilson financially during his 2015 campaign, but offered no public endorsement.

“It was no surprise because he did the same thing last time, only he didn’t make a public statement,” she said.

Rosselot also noted that Peduto has supported Wilson in the past.

“Today’s endorsement announcement in support of Bobby Wilson by Mayor Peduto is not surprising,” he said in a statement. “It’s just more of the establishment propping up their candidate.”

Swatson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.