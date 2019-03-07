Peduto endorses North Side man for Pittsburgh City Council seat

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday publicly endorsed a City Council candidate running against his longtime political rival Darlene Harris.

Peduto issued a statement endorsing Bobby Wilson, 36, of the North Side’s Spring Hill neighborhood, calling him a “dynamic, qualified community leader.”

This is Wilson’s third attempt to unseat Harris, 66, also of Spring Hill. Wilson will face off against Harris in the May 21 primary along with Chris Rosselot, 38, of Spring Garden and Quincy Kofi Swatson, 28, of East Allegheny. All four candidates are Democrats.

“I know that there are several good candidates in this race, and I appreciate all that they continue to do with the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said in the statement. “My endorsement for Bobby Wilson is based on his values, his character, his experience, and his ability to win.”

Harris, who twice ran against Peduto in mayoral elections and has consistently voted against his annual budget proposals, said she wasn’t surprised by the endorsement. She said the mayor supported Wilson financially during his 2015 campaign, but offered no public endorsement.

“It was no surprise because he did the same thing last time, only he didn’t make a public statement,” she said.

Rosselot also noted that Peduto has supported Wilson in the past.

“Today’s endorsement announcement in support of Bobby Wilson by Mayor Peduto is not surprising,” he said in a statement. “It’s just more of the establishment propping up their candidate.”

Swatson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .