Peduto issues executive order on testing self-driving cars in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order Monday outlining the expectations for testing self-driving cars in the city.

Known as the “Pittsburgh Principles,” the order is the first of its kind of be issued by any city worldwide, according to the city.

“Autonomous vehicle technology has the potential to dramatically improve safety on our city streets and yield transformative benefits to equitable access and quality of life for all in our city,” Peduto said in a statement. “This can only happen when industry, agencies and people understand one another and work together.

“My hope is that this Executive Order will not only provide the necessary platform and process to do that for our city, but serve as a model for cities and places across the globe.”

The principles, according to the statement, include annual reports from testers of autonomous vehicles and encouraging the development of high-occupancy vehicles with lower or no emissions.

The five organizations developing self-driving systems in the city are Aptiv, Argo AI, Aurora Innovation, Carnegie-Mellon and Uber.

The order designates the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure as the point of contact for testers, the statement said. The department must also develop guidelines for testing and report back to the public at least annually on progress in testing and policy development.

A full copy of the order can be found here.

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed to this report.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.