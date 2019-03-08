Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins announce new development team, start of construction at Civic Arena site | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Penguins announce new development team, start of construction at Civic Arena site

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 8, 2019 6:40 p.m
856759_web1_Civic-arena
Gensler
An architect’s rendering of the Penguin’s planned development of the former Civic Arena property in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District.

48 minutes ago

The Penguins on Friday announced a new team for redevelopment of the former Civic Arena site in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and that the first phases of construction would begin by year’s end.

Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement that the Buccini/Pollin Group with offices in Conshohocken, Wilmington, Del., Chevy Chase, Md., and Baltimore would serve as master developer. Pittsburgh-based Intergen Real Estate Group would oversee residential development, Morehouse said.

Intergen is expected to begin construction of 250 apartments in the fall.

Buccini/Pollin Group is expected to start on a mixed-use building, including space for offices and shops along Centre Avenue by winter.

The Penguins obtained exclusive development rights to the 28-acre property in a 2007 deal to keep the team in Pittsburgh that also guaranteed a combined $15 million a year in state funding and casino proceeds to help finance construction of Consol Energy Center. The property has since served as a parking lot.

The project is expected to generate more than $750 million in private investment, create 3,000 permanent jobs and when completed $25 million in tax revenue for local government.

It will include a four-acre public park with terraces through the middle of the site.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County is expected to begin construction this summer of a $26.4 million cap over the Crosstown Expressway that will include a 2.6 acre park.

“With the help of the Penguins and their development team we’re delivering on promises of new jobs, affordable housing and a historic re-connection between the Hill and the heart of the Downtown business district,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.