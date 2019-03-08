Penguins announce new development team, start of construction at Civic Arena site

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Penguins on Friday announced a new team for redevelopment of the former Civic Arena site in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and that the first phases of construction would begin by year’s end.

Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement that the Buccini/Pollin Group with offices in Conshohocken, Wilmington, Del., Chevy Chase, Md., and Baltimore would serve as master developer. Pittsburgh-based Intergen Real Estate Group would oversee residential development, Morehouse said.

Intergen is expected to begin construction of 250 apartments in the fall.

Buccini/Pollin Group is expected to start on a mixed-use building, including space for offices and shops along Centre Avenue by winter.

The Penguins obtained exclusive development rights to the 28-acre property in a 2007 deal to keep the team in Pittsburgh that also guaranteed a combined $15 million a year in state funding and casino proceeds to help finance construction of Consol Energy Center. The property has since served as a parking lot.

The project is expected to generate more than $750 million in private investment, create 3,000 permanent jobs and when completed $25 million in tax revenue for local government.

It will include a four-acre public park with terraces through the middle of the site.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County is expected to begin construction this summer of a $26.4 million cap over the Crosstown Expressway that will include a 2.6 acre park.

“With the help of the Penguins and their development team we’re delivering on promises of new jobs, affordable housing and a historic re-connection between the Hill and the heart of the Downtown business district,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .