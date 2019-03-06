Penn Hills man pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell 14 ounces of fentanyl

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Penn Hills man will spend at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Investigators say Veryl Long, 29, conspired to distribute more than 14 ounces of the drug between October 2016 and March 2017, according to prosecutors.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80- to 100-times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The drug, which was developed to help cancer patients with pain, often is added to heroin to increase its potency.

Long faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23 before senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

