Pennsylvania lawmaker to host Real ID event

Got questions about Real ID?

State Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Shaler, will host an event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Richland Community Room at Northern Tier Library at 4015 Dickey Road in Richland.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, established federal security standards for state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Although Real ID in Pennsylvania is optional, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, it will be required to fly domestically or enter a military base or federal building.

“The Real ID program is complex and the details are sometimes confusing,” Mizgorski said in a statement. “This event will be a great opportunity for residents to receive information about Real ID program, their options and how to obtain a Real ID.”

PennDOT estimates about 2.5 million cardholders will want a Real ID.

To obtain a Real ID, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation must verify original or certified copies of a birth certificate with a raised seal or a valid U.S. passport; a Social Security Card; two proofs of physical address; and proof of all legal name changes.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer.