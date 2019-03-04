Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania lawmaker to host Real ID event | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pennsylvania lawmaker to host Real ID event

Nicole C. Brambila
Nicole C. Brambila | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
816794_web1_ReadIDCardSign

27 minutes ago

Got questions about Real ID?

State Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Shaler, will host an event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Richland Community Room at Northern Tier Library at 4015 Dickey Road in Richland.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, established federal security standards for state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Although Real ID in Pennsylvania is optional, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, it will be required to fly domestically or enter a military base or federal building.

“The Real ID program is complex and the details are sometimes confusing,” Mizgorski said in a statement. “This event will be a great opportunity for residents to receive information about Real ID program, their options and how to obtain a Real ID.”

PennDOT estimates about 2.5 million cardholders will want a Real ID.

To obtain a Real ID, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation must verify original or certified copies of a birth certificate with a raised seal or a valid U.S. passport; a Social Security Card; two proofs of physical address; and proof of all legal name changes.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.