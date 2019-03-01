Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to hold Southern Beltway meeting
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is holding a community meeting Tuesday to provide details about the final phase of construction related to its Southern Beltway project.
The final section of work will extend the highway, designated Toll 576, about 3 miles through Cecil and South Fayette. Construction is expected to cost $174.3 million and be completed by 2022, the commission said.
The work is part of the larger, $800 million Southern Beltway project, which extends 13 miles from the southern end of the Findlay Connector at Route 22 to an interchange with Interstate 79 near the Washington-Allegheny County line. The Southern Beltway, which runs between Route 22 and I-376 near Pittsburgh International Airport, opened in 2006.
The community meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe at 100 Corporate Drive in Cecil. For more information about the Southern Beltway project, go to www.patpconstruction.com/southernbeltway.
Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.