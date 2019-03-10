Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photos: Antwon Rose tragedy roils community | TribLIVE.com
Antonio Brown will be traded to Oakland Raiders, gets new contract
Allegheny

Photos: Antwon Rose tragedy roils community

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 a.m
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery10-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A woman raises her in front of stopped traffic after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery07-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018. Activist, Ciora Thomas confronts a State Troopers in riot gear after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student. Thomas was the only marcher arrested.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery04-031019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery03-031019
Protesters walk across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after congregating at the Wood St. T-Station Downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery13-031019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018. Protesters walk back across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after protesting outside of PNC Park following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery12-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chants for Antwon Rose Jr. fill the air on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery08-031019
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018. Nicole Hall, a resident of Hawkins Village, and her son Romello Ballard, 21, react to news that East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide on June 27, 2018 in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose. Ballard was friends with Rose who also lived in Hawkins Village.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery01-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A group of around 500 protesters confront Pittsburgh Police by raising their hands chanting "Hands Up," on Pittsburgh’s South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery11-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Photos of for Antwon Rose Jr. were carried by marchers on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery06-031019
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mian Laubscher, of Forest Hills and Woodland Hills High School graduate (middle) gets comfort fromYvette Jackson (left) of East Pittsburgh and fellow Woodland Hills graduate, Jacob Kefalos, of Forest Hills at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop. Laubscher was a close friend of Rose. "He helped me graduate," said Laubscher.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery15-031019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Thomas Potter, 14, of East Pittsburgh, and friend of Antwon Rose, breaks down in tears as the second night of protests get underway on June 20, 2018.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery02-031019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The mother of Antwon Rose, Michelle Kenney, breaks down in tears during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
844068_web1_ptr-rosegallery09-031019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Funeral home employees lower the lid on the casket holding Antwon Rose prior to his funeral service at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.

3 minutes ago

Antwon Rose was fatally shot on June 19, 2018, after a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Then-police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homocide.

The community responded as protesters closed down major highways demanding justice. TribLIVE.com photojournalists covered the story with images from the crime scene, the protests and finally Rose’s funeral.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.