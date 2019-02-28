Picklesburgh takes lead for best specialty food festival
Voters have propelled Picklesburgh atop the leader board as the best specialty food festival in the country.
USA Today in its series of travel guides chose the pickle celebration, held annually on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, as a finalist.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Picklesburgh was ahead of the Bacon and Beer Classic, which has multiple locations and the Pismo Beach Clam Festival, in Pismo Beach, Calif.
This free Pittsburgh festival celebrates all things pickled, has attracted national attention that has included the “Today Show,” “Good Morning America” “Fox News,” “Washington Post,” “Boston Globe,” and “Travel + Leisure.” This year’s event will be held in July and will continue to showcase Downtown Pittsburgh’s pickled history and culinary ingenuity.
Pickle purists can vote here through March 11. The festival is produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Details: www.picklesburgh.com
