Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pilot program being considered by Gateway uses artificial intelligence | TribLIVE.com
Jury of 6 men, 6 women seated for Michael Rosfeld homicide trial
Allegheny

Pilot program being considered by Gateway uses artificial intelligence

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:53 a.m
875495_web1_web-security-camera

31 minutes ago

Artificial intelligence could be coming to Gateway School District.

The school board will vote March 19 whether to hire Cognistx, a company that has developed software that can track active shooters and other potential threats through the district’s existing 300-400 security cameras.

Cognistx, a subsidiary of a Carnegie Mellon University business venture in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, would launch a pilot program in the district through the spring and summer in order to have the program fully operational by the new school year.

The technology is able to notify authorities when a threat is detected, and a mobile app would allow teachers, administrators and police to track the individual’s — or group’s — locations in the building.

“It’s something I’ve always thought about – when we have an intruder and the police show up, they don’t know where they’re going or what they’re looking for. So if they’re able to identify and pinpoint a location, (that) makes things a lot easier,” said Bill Short, Gateway’s superintendent.

Sanjay Chopra, the company’s co-founder, said Gateway is the first school district in the world to utilize artificial intelligence in school safety. The technology has the ability to identify threats like weapons and fights, he said.

“You train the artificial intelligence models to detect these things and once they have a high degree of precision, they report back to the authorities that these activities are happening,” Chopra said.

The software would become the district’s latest addition to its school safety program, which recently included a pilot program for the use of metal detectors in its high school and Gateway Middle School.

The district also employs 12 part-time police officers. There are four officers that work in the high school, and one at each elementary and middle school.

The initial cost of the Cognistx program would be around $65,000, which would include equipment installation and training. It would cost the district $1,200 per month thereafter, said Andrew Moore, a member of Cognistx leadership team.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.