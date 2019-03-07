Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitcairn man, 33, guilty of heroin and fentanyl distribution
Allegheny

Pitcairn man, 33, guilty of heroin and fentanyl distribution

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:02 p.m
A Pitcairn man accused of possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute the drugs pleaded guilty to the crimes in federal court, authorities announced Thursday.

William Kelly Penn, 33, entered his plea before U.S. District Court Judge Nora Barry Fischer.

Agents executed a search warrant at Penn’s home last March and recovered loose heroin and fentanyl, a brick of heroin/fentanyl, packaging materials including blank stamp bags, a stamper, $3,820 in cash, three cell phones, and a digital scale.

Authorities reported Penn also had two bricks of heroin stamped “Hot Shots” on his person.

They say Penn admitted to obtaining drugs from an out of state supplier in order to set up a heroin distribution network in Pittsburgh.

Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for Aug. 14.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

