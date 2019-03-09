Pitt Cyber Institute plans seminar aimed to raise awareness about cyberbullying

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A nationally known cyberbullying expert will lead a panel discussion on the topic later this month at the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security.

The March 27 panel discussion will feature Dr. Ellen Selkie, a University of Michigan lecturer in adolescent medicine. Her main areas of study include understanding how teens use technology to socialize in both positive and negative ways, as well as understanding how those interactions can affect health.

The panel also includes experts from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Melissa Friez.

The event is open anyone, including parents, researchers and children aged 10 and older.

The discussion will center on what cyberbullying is, why parents, children and educators should care and what they can do to end the harassment.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law at 3900 Forbes Ave. in the Aloca Room on the second floor. Those interested are asked to RSVP by March 25.

