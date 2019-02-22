Pitt to match Pell Grants for undergraduates

The University of Pittsburgh announced a plan Friday to match Pell Grants for all eligible undergraduate students beginning in the fall.

The Pitt Success Pell Match Program will match the federal funds dollar for dollar, up to the cost of attendance for eligible students across all five of Pitt’s campuses in Oakland, Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown and Titusville.

“We want any prospective student with the desire and the qualifications to be able to attend the University of Pittsburgh and succeed,” said Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. “This program is one means to an end.”

Pell Grants are awarded mainly to undergraduate students who are in financial need. Unlike loans, they do not need to be repaid. Pitt says it enrolls about 5,000 students who receive Pell Grants, and that the average grant awarded is $4,500.

The university says the Pitt Success Pell Match Program is part of broader, long range goal of making the cost of attending Pitt more affordable for students and families.

The initial cost to the university will be an estimated $25 million, according to Pitt spokesman Joe Miksch.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.