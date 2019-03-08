Pittsburgh-area volunteers, firefighters to climb 665 stairs to raise awareness for lung disease

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Hundreds of people are expected to climb 665 stairs — or 36 floors — at the JLL Center at Tower Two-Sixty in Downtown Pittsburgh later this month to raise money for the American Lung Association.

This is the 13th year that the Fight for Air fundraising event, which is held in cities throughout the country, will come to Pittsburgh.

“I’m thrilled to be climbing stairs on behalf of the American Lung Association,” Tim Solobay, event chair and chief of the Canonsburg Fire Department said in a statement. “As a firefighter, lung health is vital to our survival. The Lung Association plays a huge role in raising awareness about the important issues that we as firefighters face every day.”

Solobay is one of many area firefighters, including some from the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau, who will make the climb in more than 45 pounds of gear this year, according to the American Lung Association.

So far, the Pittsburgh event has raised nearly $50,000 towards a $115,500 goal, according to figures provided by American Lung Association.

The money will be donated to the American Lung Association to support healthy air and lung disease research, along with education and advocacy efforts, a statement from the association said.

More than 35 million people nationwide — that includes about 376,000 people in the Greater Pittsburgh region — are experiencing lung disease, according to figures provided by the American Lung Association.

The event will take place March 30 at 8:30 a.m. More information for participants and spectators is available at the FightForAirClimb.org/Pittsburgh website.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .