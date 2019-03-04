Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team saves 10,000th animal | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team saves 10,000th animal

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Monday, March 4, 2019 2:10 p.m
832532_web1_ptr-10000thanimalrescue01-030519
A 6-month-old terrier mix named Willow became the 10,000th animal rescued by the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

A shaggy haired, 6-month old terrier mix named “Willow” became the 10,000th animal rescued by the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team on Saturday.

The dog and four others were flown from a shelter in Morgan County, Kentucky on the team’s airplane.

The plane landed at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin to the cheers of some 100 PAART volunteers. A rescue truck carrying another sixteen dogs from shelters in Morgan City, West Liberty and Hazel, Kentucky arrived about the same time the plane landed.

Willow had been scheduled to arrive 10 says earlier but had been attacked by a coyote and suffered significant blood loss preventing it from being able to travel. Her wounds have healed, and she is now in the care of a foster home waiting for a permanent home.

There have already been a number of inquiries about Willow, said Mary Kennedy Withrow, PAART Executive Director.

“She is a very popular dog in Pittsburgh right now,” said Kennedy Withrow. “There are plenty of people who would like to adopt her. She’s very sweet, very calm. She was taking it all in and getting lots of pictures taken. She’s a sweet little girl.”

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is a non-profit organization that provides free air and ground transportation for at-risk dogs, cats, guinea pigs, chickens, sea turtles, rats and butterflies. PAART rescued its first dog in 2006.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

