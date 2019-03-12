Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh awaits to see if Picklesburgh is picked
Pittsburgh awaits to see if Picklesburgh is picked

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:26 p.m
Tribune-Review File
The city awaits to see if Picklesburgh is chosen as the best specialty food festival in the country by USA Today.

The polls are closed.

Now the waiting begins Pittsburgh.

Will Picklesburgh be the top dill?

The winner of the USA Today best specialty food festival in the country will be announced at noon on March 22. Voters had propelled Picklesburgh atop the leader board last week. Voting concluded at noon today.

USA Today in its series of travel guides chose the pickle celebration, held annually on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, as a finalist.

Picklesburgh last week was ahead of the Bacon and Beer Classic, which has multiple locations and the Pismo Beach Clam Festival, in Pismo Beach, Calif.

This free Pittsburgh festival celebrates all things pickled, has attracted national attention that has included the “Today Show,” “Good Morning America” “Fox News,” “Washington Post,” “Boston Globe,” and “Travel + Leisure.” This year’s event will be held in July and will continue to showcase Downtown Pittsburgh’s pickled history and culinary ingenuity.

The festival is produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Details: http://www.picklesburgh.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

