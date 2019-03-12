Pittsburgh bans open containers of alcohol in Market Square on St. Patrick’s Day

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

For years, Pittsburgh allowed St. Patrick’s Day revelers to openly drink alcohol in Market Square.

No longer.

The city on Tuesday announced street closures and other preparations — including the banning of open containers of alcohol in Market Square — for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration.

Visitors can still imbibe at bars and restaurants in the popular Downtown landmark and on their patios. This year, police will enforce the city’s open container ordinance, according to the Public Safety Department.

The Irish Society for Education & Charity Inc., which organizes the parade, is hosting a family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the square.

Pittsburgh will close Liberty Avenue, Grant Street, the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street, all Downtown, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in preparation for the parade, which runs from 10 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said police will be out in force and include drunken driving patrols. He warned that officers will be on the lookout for underage drinkers and other bad behavior and advised visitors to use public transportation or taxis if they are intoxicated. City police cars from the Zone 2 station will feature a special emblem in celebration of the Irish holiday.

“Please remember there will be zero tolerance for disruptive and illegal behavior,” Hissrich said in a statement. “Liquor control enforcement agents will be undercover to assure that bars and restaurants don’t serve alcohol to those under 21.”

Pedestrians are encouraged to wear light-colored clothing visible to drivers and refrain from wearing headphones while walking.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .