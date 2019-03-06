Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh-based The Incline news website is for sale | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh-based The Incline news website is for sale

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:39 p.m
842916_web1_ptr-PittsburghSkyline-FILE
This 2015 file photo shows the Pittsburgh skyline at sunset viewed from above Point State Park.

About an hour ago

Spirited Media officials announced Wednesday the company is selling its three online publications including Pittsburgh-based The Incline.

Chris Krewson, vice president of strategy at Spirited Media, announced on Medium the company had already sold Denverite to Colorado Public Radio and is looking to sell The Incline and Philadelphia-based Billy Penn.

Lexi Belculfine, founding editor of The Incline, sent a statement to the Tribune-Review about the news.

“There are some great potential buyers here, and we’re optimistic that The Incline will soon have a new home that allows us to continue the work our readers and members love,” she said.

The company said they are selling the three publications as part of a “pivot” to media consulting.

Krewson said, “there is more money out there for companies like ours to earn helping others do what we do via consulting than continuing to raise money to expand into new markets.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

