Pittsburgh-based The Incline news website is for sale

Spirited Media officials announced Wednesday the company is selling its three online publications including Pittsburgh-based The Incline.

Chris Krewson, vice president of strategy at Spirited Media, announced on Medium the company had already sold Denverite to Colorado Public Radio and is looking to sell The Incline and Philadelphia-based Billy Penn.

Lexi Belculfine, founding editor of The Incline, sent a statement to the Tribune-Review about the news.

“There are some great potential buyers here, and we’re optimistic that The Incline will soon have a new home that allows us to continue the work our readers and members love,” she said.

The company said they are selling the three publications as part of a “pivot” to media consulting.

Cliff Notes version: Local news is hard. Fundraising for local news is harder. But we've started making considerable $$$ helping others with digital strategy, editorial and product consulting, so we're focusing on that and looking to leave our sites in reliable hands. — Jim Brady (@jimbrady) March 6, 2019

Krewson said, “there is more money out there for companies like ours to earn helping others do what we do via consulting than continuing to raise money to expand into new markets.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .